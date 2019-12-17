Man’s body washes up on Clifton First Beach

The body of an adult male has washed up on Clifton First Beach on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, an inquest will be opened “to determine the cause of death”.

The man is reportedly believed to be aged between 35 and 40.

The body is still fresh and no reports of a missing or drowned person have been received.

It has since been removed from the scene while the police investigate the matter.

