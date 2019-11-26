Nine-year-old boy drowns in Kleinmond Lagoon, Western Cape

A nine-year-old boy has drowned while swimming with other children in Kleinmond Lagoon in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Schalk Boonzaaier, the crew on duty received a report of a drowning in progress at the lagoon.

The NSRI, police, Overberg Fire and Rescue Services, Western Cape Health EMS rescue squad and ambulances responded.

“On arrival at the scene we found a group of children had been swimming in the lagoon when reportedly one of the group, a local boy, aged 9, went missing in the water.

“The children raised the alarm,” said Boonzaaier.

“NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the water conducting sweeping line and free dive search efforts and located the child under water and brought him to shore.

“Sadly, paramedics declared the child deceased.”

The child’s body has since been taken to the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services while police have opened an inquest docket into his death.

Boonzaaier conveyed condolences to the boy’s family.

