Special rescue initiated for man who fell at least seven storeys in Durban CBD

A specialised rescue had to be initiated for a Durban man who fell from a high-rise building in Durban’s CBD on Friday, according to paramedics.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man, who was thought to have fallen seven floors, at least, needed special assistance on the Victoria Embankment.

“He is being rescued by advanced life support paramedics from Rescue Care… He sustained critical injuries and will be transported to hospital.”

He said police and Metro Search and Rescue officials watched over the rescue.

Jamieson said the circumstances leading up to the fall were unknown.

“SAPS (the South African Police Service) are on scene to investigate further.”

