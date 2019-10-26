Mbalula calls for justice following death of eight boys in truck crash

Seven boys between the ages of 11 and 15 will be laid to rest on Saturday, with an eighth being buried tomorrow, after a truck lost control and hit a tree, overturning and killing the children, who were travelling back from a soccer tournament.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a statement calling for the law to take its course.

Friends and family of the deceased bid farewell to the youngsters during a mass funeral in Rietpan today.

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro was among the mourners who paid tribute to the youths who were traveling back home from the soccer tournament in Lehurutshe village in the North West, with 21 other children.

“Minister Mbalula has sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and called for justice, for the sake of closure,” the statement says.

“A 26-year-old truck driver appeared in court on Wednesday, 23 October 2019, facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless or negligent driving as well as driving without a driver’s licence.”

