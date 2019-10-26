Accidents 26.10.2019 10:23 am

Mbalula calls for justice following death of eight boys in truck crash

Citizen reporter
Mbalula calls for justice following death of eight boys in truck crash

Image: stock.xchng

The driver of the truck faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless driving and driving without a driver’s licence.

Seven boys between the ages of 11 and 15 will be laid to rest on Saturday, with an eighth being buried tomorrow, after a truck lost control and hit a tree, overturning and killing the children, who were travelling back from a soccer tournament.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has issued a statement calling for the law to take its course.

Friends and family of the deceased bid farewell to the youngsters during a mass funeral in Rietpan today.

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro was among the mourners who paid tribute to the youths who were traveling back home from the soccer tournament in Lehurutshe village in the North West, with 21 other children.

“Minister Mbalula has sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved and called for justice, for the sake of closure,” the statement says.

“A 26-year-old truck driver appeared in court on Wednesday, 23 October 2019, facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless or negligent driving as well as driving without a driver’s licence.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Orchids and Onions – Lexus puts the Greta in Green 26.10.2019
EFF threatens to take to the streets after Mbalula tells public to pay e-tolls 25.10.2019
Unqualified personnel led to planes being grounded – Mbalula 24.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition