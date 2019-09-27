Horror crash: Motorists must adhere to road rules, Tshwane mayor urges

As authorities probe what caused the horrific crash involving two trucks and eight cars, which led to the death of seven people, Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has warned motorists to adhere to the rules of the road.

“Members of the public should take into cognisance road safety rules and ensure that their behaviour adheres to safety standards for themselves and all other road users,” he said in a statement on Friday night.

He also extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died.

Mayoral committee member for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge said it was “unfortunate that lives continue to be lost on our roads, especially as the month of October beckons where we observe National Transport Month”.

According to Mokgalapa’s office, the crash occurred on the N1 highway between Petroport and Wallmansthal.

“While the cause of the accident is still being investigated, seven people (four adults and three children) were confirmed dead on the scene. According to reports, a truck collided with one of the vehicles and immediately caught fire,” the statement reads.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso told News24 that one truck completely burnt out and another was damaged.

One light motor vehicle was trapped underneath the truck and was completely destroyed. Two occupants burnt to death.

In a Toyota Avanza, the bodies of two adults, two children and a toddler were found.

A woman who had slight injuries and a man who had moderate injuries were taken to hospital.

According to Mabaso, the accident may have been caused by poor visibility because of grass fires in the area.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo also extended his commiserations.

He said the department in conjunction with all five municipalities in the province met on Friday in a bid to find solutions to make its roads safer and less congested.

“I believe that we need extraordinary interventions and a new paradigm shift to reduce the rate of fatalities on our road network,” Mamabolo said.

