20 injured as Cape Town train derails at Bellville station

Some 20 passengers have been treated for minor injuries after a train derailed at Bellville station on Thursday morning, according to Metrorail.

Three carriages of the Cape Town-bound train derailed at about 6.08am on the Kuils River side of the station, said the commuter rail service operator.

Two passenger trailers and a motorcoach were affected.

“Recovery of the derailed carriages and assessment of infrastructure is expected to take several hours and service status updates will continue to be posted to all regional passenger information channels.”

The injured passengers had no visible injuries and were treated on the scene, Metrorail said in a statement.

Commuters on the affected train route were advised to find alternative transport as some lines were rerouted, suspended or were experiencing delays of up to an hour.

Recovery efforts were under way.

