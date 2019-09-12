Accidents 12.9.2019 10:52 am

20 injured as Cape Town train derails at Bellville station

News24 Wire
Image: iStock

Image: iStock

Commuters on the affected train route are advised to find alternative transport as some lines were rerouted, suspended, or are experiencing delays of up to an hour.

Some 20 passengers have been treated for minor injuries after a train derailed at Bellville station on Thursday morning, according to Metrorail.

Three carriages of the Cape Town-bound train derailed at about 6.08am on the Kuils River side of the station, said the commuter rail service operator.

Two passenger trailers and a motorcoach were affected.

“Recovery of the derailed carriages and assessment of infrastructure is expected to take several hours and service status updates will continue to be posted to all regional passenger information channels.”

The injured passengers had no visible injuries and were treated on the scene, Metrorail said in a statement.

Commuters on the affected train route were advised to find alternative transport as some lines were rerouted, suspended or were experiencing delays of up to an hour.

Recovery efforts were under way.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Truck driver seriously injured, another doused in petrol in overnight Western Cape attacks 10.9.2019
Man in critical condition after Cape Town car bomb explosion 30.8.2019
Nine-year-old child impaled by palisade fence at Carletonville school 28.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition