What to look for when probing a crash – expert

While conspiracy theories surrounding Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s death proliferate, an accident reconstruction expert yesterday said there are many components to a motor vehicle accident to consider when trying to determine its cause.

The businessperson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, a day before he was due to give evidence at a SA Revenue Service inquiry on tax compliance.

South African Police Service spokesperson Vish Naidoo told The Citizen he was not able to release any more details, but confirmed police were investigating the crash.

Watson’s family has also hired an accident reconstruction expert and the spokesperson for the family and Bosasa said they were not ruling out foul play.

Accident reconstruction expert Darrell Strydom of JP Strydom Accident Consultants said there are many things investigators ought to consider to ensure the accident is fully and thoroughly investigated.

One would have to be the condition of the vehicle involved.

“You need to look at where the car was damaged and consider whether it was mechanically sound.

“There needs to be a good job done with the photographing of the vehicle, about five meters from the vehicle and at least eight photos taken all around it – each corner and side of the vehicle.

“The inside of the vehicle should also be photographed, looking at things like whether the seatbelt was used or buckled at the back to prevent the alarm from sounding off.

“The tyres should also be looked at because if they have burst, it will affect the direction in which the vehicle moved after a sudden deflation.

“The investigator should examine the accident scene and environment and take photographs about 20m to 40m from both sides of the point/area of collision.

“This is where you take note of anything in the environment that could have contributed to the crash, a blind rise or a bend in the road and more.

“The investigator should look for the point of impact and if it is not clear, then the area of impact.

“They should look for crash debris, which could include oil, water, car parts and glass, bearing in mind that glass has a tendency to scatter upon impact.

“Measurements of the scene must be done properly for scale drawings, if required.”

He said an investigator could easily spend two hours or more at the scene.

“Sometimes, when the car is impounded, the police’s mechanical inspectors have to examine it to determine whether there are any mechanical faults.

“If [not], then the cause of the collision can be narrowed down to human error or behaviour.

“The medical team … examine the body and should take blood samples to test for use or abuse of drugs and/or medication which could impair a driver’s faculties.

“Eyewitness accounts and even camera footage, if available, must be considered and reported upon.

“So the completion of the investigation will vary based on the prevailing circumstances.”

– jenniffero@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.