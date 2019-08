The incident took place early on Saturday morning at the Florida train station, said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

Paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene and found the man lying next to the tracks, Vermaak said.

By that time, the man had already died. Paramedics observed that he sustained “severe injuries”, Vermaak noted.

Local authorities attended to the scene.

