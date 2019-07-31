One dead, 14 injured in taxi accident in Cape Town

A woman died and eight other people were injured when a minibus taxi was involved in an accident and overturned at an intersection near Blue Downs in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the accident occurred at the corner of Eerste River and London Way in Malibu Village.

She said it was alleged that the minibus taxi driver jumped the red light at the intersection and collided with three vehicles which were turning right into Hindle Road in the direction of the Blue Downs court.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said its paramedics, along with City of Cape Town Fire Services and Metro Services, arrived on the scene at 7.15am to find the taxi lying on its side in the road.

“On closer inspection, medics found one woman lying outside the light motor vehicle. Assessments showed that the woman has already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

“Eight other patients were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.”

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries and transported to various hospitals for further care.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.