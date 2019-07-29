Accidents 29.7.2019 08:12 pm

Elderly Ermelo man killed in bakkie rollover on farm

ANA
An 84-year-old man died after a bakkie rolled over on a farm near Ermelo on Monday afternoon, emergency medical service ER24 said in a statement, 29 July 2019. Picture: Supplied

An 84-year-old man died after a bakkie rolled over on a farm near Ermelo on Monday afternoon, emergency medical service ER24 said in a statement, 29 July 2019. Picture: Supplied

The 84-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

An 84-year-old man was killed after a bakkie capsized on a farm just outside Ermelo on Monday afternoon, emergency medical service ER24 said in a statement.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 3pm, they found a bakkie on its side and a man lying a few meters from it,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, the man sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.”

Police were at the scene for investigations and ER24 paramedics were not able to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, they said.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Driver seriously injured in Joburg crash 28.7.2019
How to claim from the Road Accident Fund for loss of earnings 25.7.2019
Woman dies as car plummets off bridge into river on KwaZulu-Natal South Coast 21.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition