Elderly Ermelo man killed in bakkie rollover on farm

An 84-year-old man was killed after a bakkie capsized on a farm just outside Ermelo on Monday afternoon, emergency medical service ER24 said in a statement.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 3pm, they found a bakkie on its side and a man lying a few meters from it,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, the man sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.”

Police were at the scene for investigations and ER24 paramedics were not able to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, they said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

