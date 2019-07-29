Woman dies in KZN factory accident – ER24

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died as a result of an industrial accident at a factory in Crammon, near Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon, the ER24 paramedic service said.

In a statement, the private ambulance service said paramedics arrived on the scene during lunchtime and found other services already on scene.

“On closer inspection, medics found the woman stuck inside the large machine,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”

Police were on the scene investigating the cause of the accident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

