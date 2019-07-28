One person injured after car set alight in Pretoria

One person was injured after a car was set alight, apparently deliberately, in Pretoria late on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly before 6pm to reports of a car on fire off Doctor Swanepoel Road in Montana AH, Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene allege that a light motor vehicle was deliberately set alight by two unknown suspects. One person sustained minor injuries while attempting to douse the fire.”

The person was assessed on the scene, but declined ambulance transportation to hospital, he said.

– African News Agency

