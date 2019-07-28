Driver appears to have fled from the scene of Gauteng boundary wall car crash

A car driver appears to have fled the scene after crashing through a boundary wall at a housing complex in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 1.10am on Sunday morning to reports of a car crash on Mooifontein Road in Norkem Park in Kempton Park, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, it appeared that the driver of a car lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a boundary wall into a residential complex.

“Upon arrival, no patient was found and it was believed the patient absconded. The scene was handed over to the authorities,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency

