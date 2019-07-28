Woman injured after car rolls in Randburg

A woman was injured when her car veered out of control and rolled in Randburg in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just before 9pm on Saturday night to reports of a car crash on the N14 between Petroport and Diepsloot in Randburg, in the direction of Krugersdorp, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

It appeared that the car driver, an adult woman, lost control of her car and the vehicle subsequently rolled. She was treated on the scene and, once stabilised, was transported by a private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

