Accidents 28.7.2019 10:37 am

Woman injured after car rolls in Randburg

ANA
Photo: Netcare 911

Photo: Netcare 911

The woman lost control of her car, resulting in the car rolling on the N14 highway.

A woman was injured when her car veered out of control and rolled in Randburg in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just before 9pm on Saturday night to reports of a car crash on the N14 between Petroport and Diepsloot in Randburg, in the direction of Krugersdorp, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

It appeared that the car driver, an adult woman, lost control of her car and the vehicle subsequently rolled. She was treated on the scene and, once stabilised, was transported by a private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man thrown from rolling car on N14 18.2.2019
Tile truck loses load after crash on N14 15.2.2019
Cash heist on N14 in Pretoria 22.1.2018




today in print

Read Today's edition