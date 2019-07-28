Driver seriously injured in Joburg crash

A man has been seriously injured in a collision between two cars in Randburg in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the corner of Russia and Kiev streets in Cosmo City in Randburg on Saturday, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars were involved in a collision. One driver sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him while the fire and rescue services used the jaws of life to free him.

The other driver was found to be in a stable condition and declined ambulance transportation to hospital. Once treated the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

