Woman narrowly escapes injury after losing control of vehicle in Joburg crash

A woman was lucky to escape unscathed when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving and crashed on the N1 in Sandton in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded just before 7pm to reports of a car crash on the N1 southbound in Sunninghill in Sandton, Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Hyundai H1, an adult female, lost control crashing into an embankment. The patient was assessed by medics on [the] scene and was found to be in a stable condition,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

