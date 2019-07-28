Accidents 28.7.2019 08:49 am

Woman narrowly escapes injury after losing control of vehicle in Joburg crash

ANA
Photo: Netcare 911

Photo: Netcare 911

The woman lost control of her car and crashed into an embankment, and is lucky to be alive.

A woman was lucky to escape unscathed when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving and crashed on the N1 in Sandton in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded just before 7pm to reports of a car crash on the N1 southbound in Sunninghill in Sandton, Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a Hyundai H1, an adult female, lost control crashing into an embankment. The patient was assessed by medics on [the] scene and was found to be in a stable condition,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
One dead after Kruger Park crash 28.7.2019
One injured after car wedged between tree and wall in Durban crash 27.7.2019
One killed, 16 injured in Heidelberg taxi crash 25.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition