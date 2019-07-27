Woman airlifted to hospital following fall in Magaliesberg mountains

A woman hiker was airlifted from the Magaliesberg mountains near Hartbeespoort in Gauteng after she was injured in a fall on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

The Netcare 911 emergency operations centre received a call at 2.16pm for medical assistance on the Magaliesberg Ridge near Hartbeespoort, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

It appeared that a 43-year-old woman hiker had tripped, “sustaining a fracture and dislocation in the process”.

Due to the nature of the terrain accessibility was limited. The Netcare 1 specialised helicopter air ambulance was called and headed for the Magaliesburg mountains.

“Having the GPS co-ordinates at hand the Netcare 911 helicopter arrived on the scene where the crew assessed the patient. While the patient was being treated by metro, the helicopter collected members of the Mountain Search and Rescue (MSAR) team to fly them to the top of the ridge to assist in packaging and movement of the patient up onto the top of the ridge where the helicopter was able to safely land again.”

Once treated and stabilised, the patient was loaded into the helicopter and transported to a medical facility in Johannesburg for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency

