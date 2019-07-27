Accidents 27.7.2019 09:06 am

One injured after car wedged between tree and wall in Durban crash

ANA
One person was injured and transported to hospital after a car crash in which a car was firmly wedged between a tree and a wall in Durban on Friday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

One person was injured and transported to hospital after a car crash in which a car was firmly wedged between a tree and a wall in Durban on Friday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

Two cars were involved in a collision on Friday afternoon, resulting in one of the cars being wedged between a tree and a wall.

One person was injured and transported to hospital after a car crash in which a car was firmly wedged between a tree and a wall in Durban on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Photo: Netcare 911

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a car crash on the corner of Currie and Springfield roads in Springfield Park, Durban, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, two cars were involved in a collision, resulting in one of the cars being wedged between a tree and a wall.

“Medics assessed the patients and found them all to be in a stable condition. Once treated the [injured] patient was transported by a private ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Best of the Heat City Comedy Festival 25.7.2019
One killed, 16 injured in Heidelberg taxi crash 25.7.2019
Woman dies in Joburg south crash 25.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition