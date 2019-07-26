Accidents 26.7.2019 07:17 pm

Two injured in wall collapse at Verulam shopping mall, KZN

ANA
Two people were injured at an office in a mall on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD after a wall that was being constructed collapsed on Friday, 26 Julie 2019. Picture: Supplied

An unregistered building contractor was erecting a wall at a business that offers short term loans when it collapsed on a female consultant and her client.

Two people were injured at an office in a mall on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD after a wall that was being constructed collapsed on Friday, rescue services said.

About 11.50am, members of the Reaction Unit South Africa went to the scene of the accident after receiving multiple calls from shoppers requesting assistance for the injured.

Upon arrival it was established that an unregistered building contractor was erecting a wall at a business that offers short term loans when it collapsed on a female consultant and her client.

The two suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Umhlanga Hospital by ambulance. An investigation into the structural collapse is under way.

African News Agency (ANA)

