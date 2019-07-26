Elderly woman killed when light motor vehicle rear-ends truck in KZN

A woman believed to be in her 70s was killed on Friday morning when her light motor vehicle rear-ended a truck on the N3 highway between Maryvale and Cedara in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, said emergency services.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the car and truck in highway’s slow lane. The elderly woman was lying inside the car.

“Medics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and was in critical condition,” Meiring said.

“Medics carefully extricated the woman, treated her, and provided her with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the woman was transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Unfortunately, on route to hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries.”

He said the details surrounding the incident were being investigated.

– African News Agency

