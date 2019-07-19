Driver killed, two others injured in three-truck collision

One person was killed and two others injured when three trucks were involved in a horrific collision on the R509, 15km from Magaliesburg on Friday morning, ER24 said in a statement.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.50am to find one trailer on fire and the cab of another in the middle of the road. One adult male from a Dyna mini-truck had been ejected and was found 5m from his vehicle and showed no signs of life,” ER24 said.

The man was declared dead at the scene while a second man from the mini-truck was treated and transported by provincial emergency services to a hospital in in an unknown condition.

ER24 said the driver from the cab, who was found in the middle of the road, had sustained numerous, serious injuries.

He was flown to a private hospital in a ER24 OnePlan helicopter.

Fire and traffic departments were on the scene to contain the fire and control the situation.

“The South African Police Services were also on hand for further investigations,” ER24 said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

