Woman hit and killed by armoured vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was killed on Friday morning after she was hit by an armoured vehicle on the R33 in Allandale, KwaZulu Natal, said ER24 emergency services.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene at 8am, they found the body of a woman lying in the drainage ditch next to the road. The driver of the vehicle escaped injury.

“Medics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

