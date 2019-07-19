Accidents 19.7.2019 11:00 am

Woman hit and killed by armoured vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal

ANA
File photo: ER24

File photo: ER24

Medics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life.

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was killed on Friday morning after she was hit by an armoured vehicle on the R33 in Allandale, KwaZulu Natal, said ER24 emergency services.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene at 8am, they found the body of a woman lying in the drainage ditch next to the road. The driver of the vehicle escaped injury.

“Medics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven-year-old boy fatally struck by bus in Benoni 16.7.2019
Sudanese protester killed by notorious militia as street protests break out again 16.7.2019
Suspected robber shot dead in Braamfontein 15.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition