15 injured after minibus taxi overturns in Germiston

A minibus taxi overturned in Germiston and left 15 passengers injured, ER42 reported on Thursday.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Fifteen people were left injured yesterday afternoon following a taxi rollover on the N1 Highway near the Gray Avenue turnoff in Germiston”.

He said paramedics found the minibus taxi in an upright position on the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that 15 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals for further care,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

– African News Agency (ANA)

