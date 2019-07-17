Accidents 17.7.2019 09:06 pm

Two people killed in collision on the R82 in Vereeniging

File photo: ER24

The crash involved a motorbike and a car.

Two people were killed following a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on the R82 in Vereeniging on Wednesday afternoon, ER24 said in a statement.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5pm, they found a male motorbike rider lying on the ground a short distance away from his motorbike. Unfortunately, he showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene,” the statement said.

The paramedics said a woman, who was found inside a vehicle with critical injuries, died shortly after at the scene.

“Paramedics immediately administered advanced life support interventions, but unfortunately, shortly afterwards, she succumbed to her multiple injuries and was declared dead at the scene,” the statement said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known but police were on the scene for further investigations, ER24 said.

African News Agency (ANA)

