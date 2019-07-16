Seven-year-old boy fatally struck by bus in Benoni

A seven-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a bus in Actonville in Benoni, Gauteng, on Tuesday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident happened at the Claredon and Birmingham roads intersection.

“ER24 personnel arrived on the scene shortly after 8am to find the body of the young boy lying in the middle of the road. The bus that had struck the boy was parked just a short distance away.”

The child had sustained numerous injuries and was declared dead on the scene. No bus passengers were injured.

Meiring said authorities remained on scene for further investigations.

In Cape Town, a train collided with a car, injuring a woman believed to be in her 50s on Tuesday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident happened at the Simonsvlei Road crossing, between Klapmuts and Paarl.

“ER24 medics arrived on the scene at 10.41am to find the light motor vehicle parked on the tracks near the train. A woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle,” Meiring said.

Special equipment was used to free the motorist from her vehicle.

She was treated on the scene for her injuries and then taken to hospital for further treatment.

Meiring said authorities were investigating and remained on scene.

– African News Agency

