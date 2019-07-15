UPDATE: Over 150 taken to hospital after chemical substance spillage at Durban school

About 160 patients were transported to hospital on Monday following a chemical substance spillage at a school in Umlazi, Durban, paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said their paramedics responded to numerous calls for medical assistance at a school in Umlazi L Section at around 9:30am on Monday morning.

“On arrival they were met with chaos. It is alleged that some scholars were playing with a ball of some kind which then tore open and a powder substance was spilt. This substance was then picked up by the wind and entered multiple classrooms effecting multiple learners and educators,” said Jamieson.

He added that EMRS and Rescue Care Paramedics called for more resources to assist due to the number of injuries. The South African Police Service and Metro Police Search and Rescue unit were also called to assist.

“Four patients an educator and three scholars had sustained critical injuries and were stabilised on the scene. The Lenmed1 Aeromedical Helicopter was called in to assist for rapid transportation to the Lenmed Ethekweni Hospital and Heart Centre,” Jamieson said .

Approximately 60 scholars sustained minor injuries and were also transported to hospital for further care that they required.

The SAPS Bomb squad was called in and took over the scene with local detectives. The substance was unknown and was being investigated.

– Africa News Agency (ANA)

