Man killed, three seriously injured in Pinetown car crash

One man was killed and three other people were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in left the M13 freeway while going up Fields Hill in Pinetown in Durban and crashed into a tree in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene at about 00.30am to find the car pinned against a tree, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“All four occupants were severely trapped and immediately more assistance was required of ambulances, Durban Fire Department, and advanced life support paramedics.”

While paramedics worked to stabilise the injured people in the car, the Durban Fire Department cut them free. The rescue took over two hours and once the driver was cut free he went into a state of cardiac arrest.

“Despite advanced life support intervention the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The remaining passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

At this stage, the events leading up to the crash were unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

