One person dead, another critically injured in Mpumalanga car crash

One person died and five others were injured, one critically, when a car veered off the road and rolled in Sabie in Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a car crash on the R540 in the direction of Dullstroom in Sabie, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that the driver of a car lost control over the vehicle, resulting in it leaving the road and rolling.

“One person sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter ambulance. Another person was assessed on [the] scene, but sadly showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene. Four other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.”

All the patients were treated on the scene and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

