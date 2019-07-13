Woman dies, 12 injured as bakkie and car collide in Limpopo

A woman was killed and 12 other people were injured when a car and a bakkie collided on the R71 in Magoebaskloof, about 30km from Tzaneen in Limpopo, paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene on Friday night to find the bakkie on its roof while the car was found parked a short distance away, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a woman lying inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene.”

Twelve other people, all from the bakkie, were assessed and found to have sustained minor to serious injuries. They were treated on the scene and provided with pain relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

