Construction worker injured after brick chimney falls on him in Joburg

July 13 - A construction worker was injured when a chimney collapsed in Lenasia in Johannesburg on Saturday morning. Photo: Netcare 911

The patient was treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

A construction worker was injured when a chimney collapsed in Lenasia in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 8.20am to reports of a “crush injury” on the corner of  Penguin Avenue and Woodpecker Street in Lenasia, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 40-year-old male construction worker sustained moderate injuries when a brick chimney he was working on broke apart and fell on him. The patient was treated on [the] scene and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

