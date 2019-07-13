Man dies, woman critically injured in four-vehicle collision in Pretoria

One man was killed and a woman was critically injured when four vehicles collision on the R101 near the Wierda Road in Clubview, Centurion, in Pretoria on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel, along with the Gauteng emergency services, arrived on the scene at 4.10pm to find the vehicles in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man lying outside one of the vehicles while a woman was found lying in the back seat. Medics assessed the patients and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“The woman was carefully extricated from the vehicle, assessed, and found to have sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.”

The woman was treated for her injuries and provided with advanced life support before she was transported by the provincial services to Kalafong Provincial Hospital. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.