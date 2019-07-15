One dead, 15 injured in Johannesburg collision

A man was killed and fifteen others injured Monday morning following a collision between a taxi and light motor vehicle, said ER24 paramedics.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said the accident occurred at the Woodmead and Woodlands Road intersection in Woodmead in northern Johannesburg.

“ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 4.20am to find the taxi lying on its side against a traffic light.”

Meiring said most of the patients had already climbed out of the vehicle.

“On closer inspection, medics found two men lying trapped inside the taxi. One man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries while the second man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.”

He said the remaining patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Rescue medics had to use specialised equipment to free the critically injured man from the taxi.”

Meiring said once freed, paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions.

“The patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care while the critically injured man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.”

He said it was understood that the driver of the taxi was not found on the scene.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency

