Four injured in fiery crash in Cape Town

Four people were injured after two cars were involved in a head-on collision and one of the vehicles caught alight on Victoria Road in Bakoven, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

“An adult male, adult female and two minor males sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious,” Netcare said.

The paramedic service also said that the driver of one of the vehicles allegedly had absconded from the scene.

“All the patients were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” Netcare said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

