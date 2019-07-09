Three construction workers killed in trench collapse in Cape Town

Three construction workers were killed in an accident at a construction site in Blouberg, Cape Town, said emergency services on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said their personnel responded to reports of a collapse on Sandown Road E in Blouberg at 5.10 pm on Monday afternoon. Reports from the scene indicated that a trench at a construction site had collapsed, trapping three workers.

“An attempt to rescue the men was conducted by Metro Rescue and Metro Ambulance. Sadly the patients, all adult males, were declared deceased on the scene by emergency services,” he said.

Circumstances leading up to the trench collapse were being investigated by the relevant authorities, Herbst said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.