Accidents 9.7.2019 02:10 pm

Three construction workers killed in trench collapse in Cape Town

ANA
Three construction workers were killed in an accident at a construction site in Blouberg, Cape Town on Monday. PHOTO: Supplied

Three construction workers were killed in an accident at a construction site in Blouberg, Cape Town on Monday. PHOTO: Supplied

Circumstances leading up to the trench collapse are reportedly being investigated by the relevant authorities.

Three construction workers were killed in an accident at a construction site in Blouberg, Cape Town, said emergency services on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said their personnel responded to reports of a collapse on Sandown Road E in Blouberg at 5.10 pm on Monday afternoon. Reports from the scene indicated that a trench at a construction site had collapsed, trapping three workers.

“An attempt to rescue the men was conducted by Metro Rescue and Metro Ambulance. Sadly the patients, all adult males, were declared deceased on the scene by emergency services,” he said.

Circumstances leading up to the trench collapse were being investigated by the relevant authorities, Herbst said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cape Town could soon see an iceberg on the horizon 9.7.2019
Drought is not over, restrictions still in place – City of Cape Town 8.7.2019
City of Cape Town’s Smith is lying about looking after us, say the homeless 8.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition