Two-year-old dies in fire, two boys sustain severe burns in KZN

A two-year-old girl was declared dead on the scene and two boys aged six and seven were treated for severe burns after a fire broke out at an informal settlement in Bonela, KwaZulu-Natal, Netcare 911 reported on Monday evening.

Netcare 911 said it had responded to reports of a structural fire at the Blinkbonnie Road informal settlement in Bonela.

Netcare said that the two boys and the girl were in the structure when the fire broke out and that all three were evacuated.

The two boys were stabilised and taken to hospital for further treatment, Netcare said.

Circumstances leading up to the fire will be investigated by the relevant authorities, Netcare said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

