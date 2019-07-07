Toddller airlifted to hospital after horrific Pietermaritzburg crash

A four-year-old girl was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital after an accident in which six other people, including two other children, were also injured in Nkanyezini in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly before 11 am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

A bakkie was found near the side of the road in a ditch. It was believed that the driver lost control and crashed into the ditch next to the road.

A four-year-old girl was found in a serious condition. An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift her to Ethekweni Hospital for further care. Two other children were treated for moderate injuries. Four adults were treated for minor to moderate injuries and later transported to Edendale Hospital. Local authorities would investigate the accident, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

