Accidents 7.7.2019 02:57 pm

Two dead in crash near Vereeniging

A bakkie and a car were involved in a collision.

Two people died and four others were injured when a bakkie and a car collided head-on on the R82 near Vereeniging in Gauteng early on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 6.37am to reports of a collision on the R82 between Roshnee in Vereeniging and De Deur, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, a bakkie and a car were involved in a collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that an adult male and adult female had sustained fatal injuries. Four adult males from the bakkie sustained moderate injuries.

The injured people were treated on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

