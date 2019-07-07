Accidents 7.7.2019 12:21 pm

Limpopo cops investigate culpable homicide after two die in car, truck crash

ANA
The South African Police Service in Mokopane near Polokwane are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a head-on collision on the R101 next to Squirrels Lodge, a few kilometres from Naboomspruit, in which two people died. Photo: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mokopane near Polokwane are investigating a case of culpable homicide following a head-on collision on the R101 next to Squirrels Lodge, a few kilometres from Naboomspruit, in which two people died, Limpopo police said on Sunday.

It was alleged that a grey VW Polo travelling from Mokopane to Gauteng collided head-on with a truck carrying gas cylinders travelling from Gauteng to Mokopane at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon, Constable Maphure Manamela said.

The only two occupants of the VW Polo, both males, died instantly. Three men from the truck were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the accident was not yet known and the police investigation was continuing, Manamela said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

