Boy, 6, killed in North West collision

A six-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday afternoon when he was hit-and-dragged by a bakkie in the North West, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident happened on Magabe Street in Ikageng outside Potchefstroom.

“ER24 personnel arrived on the scene to find the bakkie parked on the pavement. The body of the boy was found underneath the vehicle.”

Meiring said provincial Fire Services had to lift the vehicle to assess the child.

“Unfortunately, the boy had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead,” he said.

“The driver of the bakkie escaped injury.”

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

– African News Agency (ANA)

