Woman dies despite dramatic sea rescue off SA coastline

A dramatic sea rescue which began with a bulk carrier racing to the assistance of a stricken yacht more than 200 nautical miles off the South African coastline, ended on Tuesday morning with the rescue of two men and a dog. However, a British woman, a partner of one of the saved men, died despite valiant efforts to save her.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), along with other emergency services, sprang into action at around 8am on Tuesday when NSRI Durban launched the sea rescue craft Alick Rennie, accompanied by a Metro Police Search and Rescue officer, a Police Search and Rescue officer, and a Netcare 911 rescue technician to rendezvous with a bulk carrier 10 nautical miles off-shore of Durban’s Port.

Andre Fletcher, NSRI Durban station commander, said the bulk carrier had been requested by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) to divert to assist to rescue the crew and a dog off a yacht that had suffered damage and was taking water 242 nautical miles off the South African east coast on Monday morning.

Communications during the incident were assisted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services.

“Arrangements were made for NSRI Durban to launch to rendezvous with the bulk carrier this morning to transfer two males, one from Durban and one from Cape Town, their dog, and sadly to recover the body of a British female, the partner of one of the yachtsmen,” Fletcher said. “The two men and the dog were not injured in the incident.”

According to the NSRI, the crew of the bulk carrier had on Monday morning rescued the yacht’s crew and the dog and medical staff of the bulk carrier had performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts on the female, but sadly, despite the extensive CPR efforts, she was declared deceased.

NSRI Durban rendezvoused with the bulk carrier on Tuesday morning and an NSRI crewman, the Metro Police Search and Rescue Officer and the Netcare 911 rescue technician were transferred onto the bulk carrier and assisted with the two men, the dog, and the body of the female to be transferred onto the sea rescue craft. They were then brought to the NSRI Durban sea rescue station where the body of the female was taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and the survivors reunited with family.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst it is believed the yacht left East London harbour on Friday in an easterly direction towards Madagascar.

“On Monday afternoon around three in the afternoon their 48-foot Catamaran was hit by a severe storm and massive surf resulting in a portion of the hull being breached,” Herbst said. “The hull had taken on water, partially submerging the vessel when a Malta registered bulk carrier travelling towards Singapore noticed the vessel in distress, immediately initiating a rescue.”

The NSRI passed on its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and also commended the crew of the bulk carrier for their efforts.

– African News Agency (ANA)

