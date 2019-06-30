Accidents 30.6.2019 09:40 am

Man seriously injured in Johannesburg car crash

ANA
June 30 - A man was seriously injured when his car crashed in Randburg in Johannesburg on Saturday night. Photo: Netcare 911

He was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and then transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

A man was seriously injured when his car crashed in Randburg in Johannesburg on Saturday night, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 8.18pm to reports of a car crash on Republic Road in Randpark, Randburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, an adult man sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic and then transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

