Two people killed, eight injured in North West car crash

Two people were killed and eight others were injured, one seriously, when two cars collided on the N14 in the direction of Ventersdorp in the North West late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

An off duty ER24 paramedic came across the scene shortly before 5.30pm where he called for additional assistance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, paramedics found that a person in the one vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. In the other vehicle, a man was found with critical injuries. Unfortunately, shortly afterwards he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene. A young girl was found to have sustained serious injuries. She was airlifted to hospital by the ER24 Oneplan Medical helicopter for further medical care.”

The remainder of the patients on the scene sustained minor to moderate injuries. ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency

