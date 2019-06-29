Rescue personnel hike for four hours to find and rescue injured hiker in Pretoria

Rescue services personnel hiked for almost four hours to find and treat an injured woman and carry her on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance at a hiking trail in the east of Pretoria, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 12.20pm to reports of a woman injured when she fell at the Moreletaspruit hiking trail in Faerie Glen in Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult female had injured herself while hiking. The Tshwane Fire and Rescue, ORRU (Off Road Rescue), MSAR (Mountain Search and Rescue) with Netcare 911 took to the mountain on a round trip of almost four hours to locate the patient.”

Once located, the woman was treated by an advanced life support paramedic. She was then carried in a specialised stretcher back to the ambulance where she was transported in a stable condition to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.