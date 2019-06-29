Accidents 29.6.2019 06:04 pm

Pedestrian seriously injured as minibus taxi hits her in Gauteng

ANA
File photo: ER24

Paramedics say the exact circumstances surrounding the accident are not known.

A woman, believed to be 32 years old, was seriously injured when she was knocked down by a minibus taxi on the R59 in Meyerton in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 2 pm, they found the woman lying in the centre median. She was found to have sustained serious injuries, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

ER24 paramedics provided her with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Sebokeng Hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known to paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency

