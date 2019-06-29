Accidents 29.6.2019 05:17 pm

Four people dead, one injured in Mpumalanga head-on car crash

Paramedics say four occupants from one of the cars sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

Four people died and another was injured when two cars collided head-on on the R546 between Standerton and Evander in Mpulalanga in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly after 4am on Saturday morning, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a car crash on the R546 near Charl Cilliers, north of Standerton, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicate that two cars were involved in a collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that four occupants from one of the cars sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

An adult man from the second car sustained moderate injuries. Once stabilised he was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

