Man killed, another person critically injured in Ekurhuleni car crash

A young male car driver was declared dead and his passenger was critically injured when the car they travelling in veered out of control and rolled several times in Jubilee Road in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Friday night.

Rescue teams from Boksburg central fire station and paramedics responded to the scene at 10.48pm, City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services (Dems) spokesman William Ntladi said on Saturday.

On arrival at the scene, they found both the driver and the passenger still trapped inside the wrecked car.

“Pre-hospital medical treatment was initiated and, unfortunately, the driver couldn`t respond positively and was declared dead on [the] scene by paramedics. The critically injured passenger was transported by an ambulance and admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital for further medical care.”

The cause of the crash was being investigated by city traffic officials, Ntladi said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

