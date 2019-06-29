Accidents 29.6.2019 09:51 am

Four people injured in eight-vehicle pile-up in Durban

June 29 - Four people were injured in an eight vehicle pile-up on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza near Pinetown in Durban late on Friday afternoon. Photo: Netcare 911

According to reports from the scene, seven vehicles and a truck were involved in a crash.

Four people were injured in an eight-vehicle pile-up on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza at Pinetown in Durban late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.43pm to reports of a crash on the N3 Durban-bound about two kilometres before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Four people were injured and treated on the scene, and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

