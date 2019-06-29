Pedestrian seriously injured at Fort Mistake in KwaZulu-Natal

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on the N11 at Fort Mistake, north of Ladysmith in Northern KwaZulu-Natal late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 4pm, they found the provincial emergency medical services (EMS) already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, they found a man lying in the road. He was found to have sustained serious injuries. The man was treated and stabilised on the scene before being transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further medical care.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.