Man suffers burns, loses limb in Bryanston blast

A paramedic at the scene of the explosion in Sandton on Friday in which a man lost a limb, 28 June 2019. Picture: Supplied by Netcare 911

The explosion happened at a residential complex on Hobart Road in Bryanston.

A man suffered serious burns and lost a limb in an explosion on Friday afternoon at a residential complex – initially the incident was thought to be a shooting.

Netcare 911 Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at a residential complex on Hobart Road in Bryanston, Sandton.

However, reports from the scene indicate that an explosion had taken place and not a shooting.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that an adult male had sustained critical injuries in the explosion due to an amputation and extensive burns,” said Herbst.

“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”

It was not yet clear what type of explosion had taken place.

Police were on the scene. Investigations are underway.

African News Agency (ANA)

