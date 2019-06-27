Four dead, 13 injured in N3 head-on collision between minibus taxi and lorry

Four people died and 13 others were left with serious injuries after a truck and a minibus taxi collided head-on along the N3 highway on Thursday.

The fatal collision occurred after the M7 (Pinetown) interchange.

Rescue Care spokesperson Ceron Meadows said three males and one female were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“The 13 injured patients who were seriously injured were treated before they were all transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” said Meadows.

Police are investigating the cause of the tragedy.

– African News Agency

